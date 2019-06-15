Radical Women’s March Co-Founder Gets ‘Fired Up’ by Criticism of Omar, Tlaib

‘I think the majority of us, particularly younger women, are doubling down…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Leftist activist and Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour said she gets “fired up” every time controversial Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are criticized.

Tlaib and Omar have been the center of bipartisan controversy ever since they were sworn into office, specifically because of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel comments they have made.

Sarsour, however, claimed that Omar and Tlaib are criticized because they’re minority females with power.

“I think the majority of us, particularly younger women, are doubling down,” Sarsour said in an interview with the Yahoo News show “Through Her Eyes.”

“I am so fired up every time I see Rashida and Ilhan get attacked, and I’ve actually been helping to organize progressives around supporting them,” Sarsour said.

“I tell Rashida and Ilhan all the time, ‘Stay unapologetic. Don’t let them silence you, don’t let them intimidate you, and don’t let them tell you what is right,’” she continued.

Both Omar and Tlaib are Muslim women who have attempted to find solidarity with various minority groups.

Earlier this year, Sarsour claimed Omar and Tlaib are the targets of a “pattern” in which Republicans marginalize “prominent voices who dare speak up for Palestinians.”

“Marc Lamont Hill, Tamika Mallory, Angela Davis, Michelle Alexander, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar—it’s a pattern,” Sarsour wrote on Twitter. “End goal of the right is to marginalize prominent voices who dare speak up for Palestinians. They work to make us radioactive. Untouchable. We need to resist this.”

Sarsour fears that because of the attacks on Omar and Tlaib, other Muslim women won’t want to be politically active.

“I think for some women, it is making them retreat,” Sarsour said. “I think there are women who are wondering, do they want to take the next step? Because the next step is going to include being attacked.”