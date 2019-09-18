Mark Sanford May Sue South Carolina GOP Over Canceled Primary

‘It’s what a mob boss would do and that’s how Trump’s behaving right now…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Trump primary challenger Rep. Mark Sanford, R-SC, might sue his home state’s Republican Party over its decision to cancel its primary.

Sanford told The State that he and his team were “looking at options” regarding the South Carolina GOP’s decision to automatically give its endorsement to Trump.

“I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t like that particular angle,” Sanford said. “It’s just never been my default setting—people see something goes wrong, they sue somebody. I like to look for other ways to resolve issues.”

But “any number of people have called suggesting” legal action, Sanford continued, adding that he’s “listening” to them. So, “stay tuned,” Sanford added.

Republican officials in South Carolina and Nevada voted to cancel their states’ nominating contests earlier this month, adhering to the Republican National Committee’s urge to give “undivided support” to Trump.

The Arizona and Kansas GOPs are also reportedly finalizing plans to end their primary contests.

Joe Walsh, who is also challenging Trump, called the decision “utter bulls—t.”

“It’s undemocratic,” Walsh told ABC News. “It’s undemocratic. It’s what a mob boss would do and that’s how Trump’s behaving right now. This can’t happen in America. Donald Trump is not a king. You cannot just eliminate elections.”

Walsh has also promised to “fight them with everything we’ve got legally” if South Carolina and Nevada don’t reinstate their primaries.

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald, however, has defended his party’s decision.

“As the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, my job is to ensure not only President Trump’s victory in Nevada, but also to elect more Republicans down the ballot,” he said in a statement. “It would be malpractice on my part to waste money on a caucus to come to the inevitable conclusion that President Trump will be getting all our delegates in Charlotte.”