Mark Sanford Kicks Off GOP Primary Campaign in Philly to Near-Empty House

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., formally kicked off his 2020 campaign against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but only a handful of people showed up.

When Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Anna Orso showed up to the event, she said she was the only reporter to greet Sanford.

“Nobody knows me in Philadelphia. I get it,” Sanford told the Inquirer. “I think in life we all do what we can do, what’s within our power to have an effect. So we’re just sort of moving along as we go along.”

The event was supposed to be about a “needed conversation” in the GOP about the rising national debt. As an illustration, Sanford held a giant check that read “one trillion dollars.”

“If there’s an appetite in terms of people’s concerns on the financial realities of our country and the way in which we are at a tipping point, then there’s going to be some level of measure and movement with regard to the campaign,” Sanford told Orso.

“And if there’s not, there won’t be,” he said. “And it will be short-lived.”

The only other people in attendance besides his aides were a family and a group of students from Paris, according to the Inquirer. The only station that covered the event was 6ABC.

“I’ll talk to about 250,000 people in just a second,” Sanford commented.

Sanford is one of three declared Republican candidates—alongside radio host Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld—seeking to challenge Trump in a Republican primary.

The odds are long, with several states already moving to forgo a primary race in order to save costs. But Sanford said that won’t stop him from trying.

“I think we need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican,” he said. “I think that as the Republican Party, we have lost our way.”