Bernie Sanders Refuses to Release All of His Medical Records

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders — a 78-year-old who suffered a heart attack four months ago — said his campaign will not be releasing any more medical records, arguing the information he has already released should suffice.

“We have released, I think … quite as much as any other candidate has. We released two rather detailed letters from cardiologists and we released a letter that came from the head of the U.S. Congress medical group, the physicians there. So I think we have released a detailed report, and I’m comfortable with what we have done,” Sanders said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday.

Before his heart attack in October, however, Sanders vowed to release his medical records in their entirety because “the American people have the right to know whether the person they’re going to be voting for for president is healthy.”

Sanders’s lack of transparency is ironic given his constant criticism of President Trump, who has not released his tax records or medical records.

“I pay the taxes that I owe.” Sanders said during a Fox News town hall last year. “And by the way, why don’t you get Donald Trump up here and ask him how much he pays in taxes.”

Sanders claimed that the only proof voters need of his physical wellbeing is his ability to campaign: “If you think I’m not in good health come on out with me on the campaign trail and I’ll let you introduce me to the three or four rallies a day that we do,” he told CNN.