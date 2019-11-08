Bernie Sanders Introduces Radical Immigration Plan

‘I will use my executive power to protect our immigrant communities and reverse every single horrific action implemented by Trump…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., rolled out his immigration plan on Thursday, and it might just be the most extreme one yet.

Under Sanders’s administration, the entire immigration system would be overhauled and restructured beginning on Day 1 of his presidency, the plan states.

Eventually, Sanders would end all deportations and raids conducted by Immigration Customs and Enforcement, abolish the agency itself, halt construction of the southern border wall, and shut down migrant detention centers.

“When I am in the White House we will stop the hatred towards our immigrant brothers and sisters, end family separation, and locking children up in cages,” Sanders said in a statement.

“We will end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities, and on my first day as president, I will use my executive power to protect our immigrant communities and reverse every single horrific action implemented by Trump,” he continued.

The plan, dubbed “A Welcoming and Safe America for All,” would eliminate just about every reform pushed through by the Trump administration.

It would decriminalize border crossings and consolidate the immigration system by restructuring the Department of Homeland Security. That would entail moving certain agencies, like ICE and Customs and Border Protection, into the Treasury Department.

This kind of change is necessary so that the government can’t “weaponize immigration in a racist way,” according to Sanders’s team.

“Instead of treating everything immigration-related the same, we break up the parts where it makes sense to do that,” Sanders’s senior adviser Jeff Weaver told CNN. “So, given ICE’s federal law enforcement function, moving it to the Justice Department is incredibly important.”

Sanders also plans to extend legal status to those whose deportation was delayed indefinitely under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, as well as illegal aliens who have lived in the country for five or more years.

President Barack Obama initiated DACA by executive order, essentially refusing to enforce deportation laws for underage illegals and those who came as children to the U.S.

Although Trump sought to roll back the policy with his own executive action, an Obama-appointed judge issued an injunction that prevented him from doing so.

It remains to be seen whether Sanders or other Democratic executives might likewise be hindered by the newly assertive judiciary in their attempts to reverse Trump’s policies.

Eventually, Sanders would like to create a “pathway to citizenship” for every illegal alien living in the U.S.—a number that some, such as Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, estimate to be around 22 million or nearly 7 percent of the country’s total population.

Sanders said he would also make government entitlement programs, like his proposed “free” healthcare plan, Medicare for All, available to every immigrant, whether legal or not.