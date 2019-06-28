Sanders Ignores Media Badgering over Conceding Dem. Primary Race

‘Are you asking that of every candidate?‘

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., refused to say whether he would exit the Democratic presidential primary if it became clear that he would not win the nomination.

Sanders talked with NBC News Host Kasie Hunt on Wednesday before the Democratic debate.

“If it’s clear that you are not going to be the Democratic nominee, will you leave the race before the convention?” Hunt asked Sanders, according to Newsweek.

Sanders responded after brief hesitation, “I intend to be the Democratic nominee.”

Hunt pressed the question, “But if you’re not, you stayed in last time, and some people say that you hurt Hillary Clinton’s candidacy—.”

Sanders interrupted Hunt, irritated this time.

“No, wait, ‘some people say’ that if maybe that system was not rigged against me, I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump,” Sanders said. “That’s what some people say. So I think we’re going to play it out, I think I am excited…”

Hunt continued to press him, asking, “And so you would take the risk that you might give Donald Trump an advantage?”

“Are you asking that of every candidate?” Sanders asked.

When Sanders finally endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, some people said he hurt her candidacy by allowing division within the Democratic Party.

Hunt pushed the question one more time.

“Right now, we are planning to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders responded. “And I am proud of the campaigns we’re running in Iowa and in New Hampshire, and I’m proud of our grassroots support, the fact that we have a million volunteers.”

Citing a series of questionably weighted polls that suggested several of the leading Democratic candidates held an edge over Trump in face-to-face match-ups, Sanders made no mention of the significant advantage that front-runner Joe Biden currently has over him.

“[A]s you may know, poll after poll shows what against Trump? Shows me beating Trump by eight, nine, or 10 points, so we’re going to beat Trump, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination,” Sanders said.