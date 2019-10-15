Sanctuary NY City Released Illegal Alien Child Rapist TWICE Despite ICE Detainer

‘The City is more concerned about the release of a convicted criminal alien…than the victims of his crimes…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The New York City Department of Correction twice released an illegal alien charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse, despite immigration officials placing a detainer on him and ordering him to be deported from the country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations re-arrested the suspect, 43-year-old Grachowe Harrichand, a Guyanese national, on Oct. 9 in South Richmond Hill, NY, ICE reported.

Based on a final deportation order issued in 2004, Harrichand remains in ICE custody until immigration authorities return him to Guyana.

“Harrichand is a repeat offender when it comes to crimes against a child. Yet, he was released back into the community over and over,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ERO New York. “Time after time the public is presented with child sex offenders who have been released from local custody to potentially commit another crime.”

The New York City Police Department first arrested Harrichand on March 9, 2019.

Authorities charged him with sexual abuse of a victim younger than 13 years old, sexual abuse of a victim younger than 14 years old, subjecting another person to sex contact without consent, forcible touching, actions that injure a child younger than 17 years old, and aggravated harassment.

ERO deportation officers sent a detainer to local authorities.

Harrichand pleaded guilty to acting in a manner that injures a child, and he served six months in prison.

Upon completion of his sentence, however, the New York City Department of Correction ignored the ERO detainer and released Harrichand into the public.

About a month after his release, on July 5, the NYPD arrested Harrichand again and charged him with subjecting another person to sex contact without consent, forcible touching, actions that injure a child younger than 17 years old, and harassment.

The NYCDOC released him from custody, despite an active ERO detainer.

A few months later, ERO deportation officers arrested him, and they will remove him from the United States in accordance with the country’s immigration laws.

“It’s frightening that the City is more concerned about the release of a convicted criminal alien, who was ordered deported, than the victims of his crimes,” Decker said. “As the City’s sanctuary policies fail to protect the citizens of the five boroughs, our commitment at ICE is to public safety, and we will continue to uphold our duty of arresting and removing criminal aliens from our communities.”