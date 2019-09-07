Blowback Against San Francisco After Officials Designate NRA as Terror Org

COUNCILWOMAN: ‘I will do everything that I possibly can to call them out on what they are…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) The liberal enclave of San Francisco adopted an outlandish resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization, and was roundly drubbed for its careless politics.

San Francisco’s KTVU-TV reported the official action by the city’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani wrote the scathing declaration reading in part, ‘the National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence,’” KTVU said.

“The NRA … knowingly puts guns into the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us,” Stefani was quoted as saying. “I will do everything that I possibly can to call them out on what they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization.”

The city and county want to punish others.

The resolution also states they “should take every reasonable step” to block firms doing business with the NRA from getting government contracts.

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” the NRA said in a statement released to KTVU. “The NRA will continue working to protect the constitutional rights of all freedom-loving Americans.”

While the liberal Los Angeles Times predictably took jabs at the NRA, even it felt compelled to admonish San Francisco politicians’ recklessness.

“The resolution may be good politics, but it’s irresponsible,” the Times opinion column stated. “[I]t’s not the business of a county board of supervisors to designate terror organizations.”

A Washington Post column by conservative Henry Olsen condemned San Francisco’s action as McCarthyism that “can only make our already toxic political atmosphere worse.”

He wrote that the NRA “does not advocate, fund or support violence, nor does it try to create ‘a climate of fear’ to advance its policies. It does support an expansive view of gun rights, but that is not a terrorist act — unless political disagreement is now a criminal offense.”

Others have engaged in irresponsible rhetoric.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., has called the NRA “just shy of a terrorist organization.”

Connecticut Gov. Daniel Malloy has made similar remarks, saying, “They have in essence become a terrorist organization.”