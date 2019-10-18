San Francisco REFUSES to Do Business w/ Pro-Life States

‘California has taken an unambiguous stand against discrimination and government actions that would enable it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The city of San Francisco said it will no longer do business with states that have passed pro-life laws.

Any state that limits “reproductive freedom” is now on San Francisco’s blacklist, which prevents city employees from traveling to the restricted states for business and the city from making contracts with businesses headquartered in those states, according to Newsweek.

“If any company that is headquartered in the listed states wants to continue doing business with the City, we encourage them to stand up for reproductive rights and advocate for a change to their state law,” Emily Murase, director of the Department of the Status of Women, said in a statement.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said this blacklist is a way for the city to “fight back.”

“Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” Breed said in a statement.

The states on San Francisco’s blacklist are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

California also adopted a state-wide law banning public employees and public university students from traveling to “anti-LGBT states” on the taxpayers’ dime.

The travel ban helps Californians “avoid supporting or financing discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people,” according to the 2016 law singed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

“California has taken an unambiguous stand against discrimination and government actions that would enable it,” state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

Not all of its attempted boycotts have been effective, however.

After San Francisco recently attempted to enact a similar ban on businesses that contracted with the National Rifle Association, claiming—without evidence—that the gun-rights group was a domestic terrorist organization, the NRA sued, saying it violated First Amendment rights.

Breed was later forced to backpedal on the anti-gun policy, although a separate case against Los Angeles continued to work its way through the courts.