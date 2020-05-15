San Diego Official: Only Six of 194 ‘Virus Deaths’ Caused by COVID Alone

‘I mean, what number are we trying to get to with those odds?’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond rejected Gov. Gavin Newsom’s argument that California needs to extend its shelter-in-place order.

“We’ve unfortunately had six pure, solely coronavirus deaths—six out of 3.3 million people,” he said in an interview this week, according to the San Diego Tribune.

The vast majority of COVID-19 “deaths” — 194 of them attributed to the virus — in San Diego County resulted from underlying conditions that made patients more vulnerable to the virus, Desmond said.

It doesn’t make sense to keep the entire county at home when the threat is no longer there and San Diego County has already successfully flattened its curve, he argued.

But he suggested that the far-left governor may have other motives that were not entirely health-related.

“I mean, what number are we trying to get to with those odds?” Desmond said.

“I mean, it’s incredible,” he continued. “We want to be safe, and we can do it, but unfortunately, it’s more about control than getting the economy going again and keeping people safe.”

Desmond agreed that “any loss of life, for any reason, is worth preventing,” but added that San Diego County does not need to choose between saving lives and reopening the economy. It can do both, he said.

“I believe we can keep people safe and responsibly open our businesses,” he explained.

Newsom has slowly begun to loosen restrictions on businesses in California over the past week, but he recently extended the state’s shelter-in-place order until at least June.

Desmond accused Newsom of “holding our jobs and the economy hostage.”

“Not only did [Newsom] move the goal posts—he tore them down,” Desmond said in a YouTube video.

“We the people have done what is asked of us. We, not the government, flattened the curve … and we, not the governor, want to stay healthy and see our economy thrive,” he said.