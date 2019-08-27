Ex-NY Fed Chief: Central Bank Should Sabotage Economy to Tank Trump Reelection

‘Trump’s reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed’s independence and its ability to achieve … objectives…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The former president of the Federal Reserve of New York argued in an op-ed that the central bank should intentionally withhold stimulus from the economy to make sure President Donald Trump has to end his trade war with China.

Bill Dudley, who chaired the New York Fed from 2009 to 2018, wrote that the U.S. Federal Reserve should “refuse to play along” with Trump’s ongoing stand-off with China.

Withholding stimulus would result in economic stagnation, which could hurt Trump’s odds at re-election, Dudley wrote.

“Central bank officials face a choice: enable the Trump administration to continue down a disastrous path of trade war escalation, or send a clear signal that if the administration does so, the president, not the Fed, will bear the risks—including the risk of losing the next election,” Dudley wrote for Bloomberg News.

Fed officials typically remain above the political fray, but Dudley decided to wade into the debate to encourage the bank to actively undermine the president, despite the fact that the central bank is supposed to be independent of the administration.

“Trump’s reelection arguably presents a threat to the U.S. and global economy, to the Fed’s independence and its ability to achieve its employment and inflation objectives,” Dudley wrote.

“If the goal of monetary policy is to achieve the best long-term economic outcome, then Fed officials should consider how their decisions will affect the political outcome in 2020.”

Trump has been at odds with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling him an “enemy” of the U.S.

“Do I want him to resign? Let me put it this way: If he did, I wouldn’t stop him,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

After the stock market took a dive last week, Trump once again blamed the Fed.

“As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can ‘speak’ without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work ‘brilliantly’ with both, and the U.S. will do great.”