Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Conservative icon Rush Limbaugh announced on his show Monday that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, The Daily Mail reported.

Limbaugh’s popular radio program has led the airwaves and driven political discussion on the Right for more than three decades.

He helped pave the way for the burgeoning field of conservative journalism that gave rise to Fox News and many other outlets as a counterbalance to the liberal ideology that dominated the mainstream media.

Tributes quickly began pouring in on social media from those who said they owed him a “debt of gratitude,” as well as isolated instances of venom from some of the many enemies he made among the Left, which Limbaugh has worn as a badge of honor.

Prayers for the GOAT. #RushLimbaugh — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 3, 2020

Limbaugh, 69, had recently taken an extended leave from the program and told his audience that he would miss more time while he received treatment.

It came at a particularly precarious time for the country as the Democratic primaries kicked into gear Monday with the Iowa caucuses, followed by President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday and the vote on his impeachment slated to occur in the Senate on Wednesday.

Limbaugh previously appeared with Trump on the campaign trail during the 2018 election.

He has faced prior health concerns, including an early onset of deafness for which he received cochlear implants in early 2002.

Limbaugh’s producer, James Golden, who went by the stage name Bo Snerdley, called on fans and listeners to send their prayers.