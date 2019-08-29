After She Alleges He’s a Molester, Roy Moore Says Rep. Omar ‘Should Go Back’

Follows Alabama GOP’s resolution for Minnesota congresswoman to be expelled from the House…

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Call it Twitter’s Unholy Wars.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Muslim refugee from Somalia, accused former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore of being a child molester.

Moore, who has staked out Christian positions as a judge and U.S. Senate candidate, said Omar should “go back to Somalia from whence she came.”

“President Trump was right,” Moore said on Twitter. “She should go back,” he said, calling her an “avowed Muslim,” the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The comment echoes Trump’s indignant tweets about The Squad — progressive freshmen Reps. Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump wrote, without specifically identifying them by name.

Only Omar was born outside the U.S., and Trump took heat from critics for his social media retort.

According to the Post, the latest bareknuckle bashing began with an angry tweet by Omar on Tuesday in response to the Alabama Republican Party’s call to expel her from Congress.

The resolution cited Omar’s comments about Israel, which were roundly denounced on both sides as anti-Semitic.

The resolution said her rhetoric “explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism.”

“Sorry [Alabama GOP], but this is a representative democracy,” Omar tweeted. “I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?”

Moore was accused of serial inappropriate conduct with underage girls in his 2017 special election against eventual Democratic winner Doug Jones.

Moore said he will challenge Jones in a 2020 rematch.

Trump makes no bones about his desire for Moore to sit out the election.

Moore defended himself again in the latest blowup, and went on the attack against Omar.

“While in Congress she has been accused of numerous sexual relationships,” Moore tweeted. “I have been married to my wife, Kayla, since Omar was three.”

Most recently the married Omar has been implicated in a love triangle involving her married political consultant.

A watchdog group has filed a Federal Elections Commission complaint, requesting an investigation to determine if Omar paid her paramour from campaign funds for work he didn’t do.