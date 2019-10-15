Actress Rose McGowan Trashes Hillary for Weinstein Cover-Up: ‘Can’t Believe I Supported Her’

‘I guess predators are her style…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Actress Rose McGowan condemned Hillary Clinton for reportedly trying to discourage the story detailing entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein’s long history of sexual predation.

In his new book “Catch and Kill,” Ronan Farrow reports that Clinton urged him to stop his investigation into Weinstein, and that Weinstein leveraged his close family relationship with the Clintons to put pressure on NBC News and other media organizations that Farrow worked for.

McGowan, an outspoken MeToo activist, was mentioned in Farrow’s article, with Weinstein’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, referring to her as “crazy” in a conversation with the celebrity journalist.

In addition to Bloom, Clinton publicist Nick Merrill also allegedly pressured Farrow, saying the story was a “concern” for the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.

But when the story broke, Clinton said she was “shocked and appalled” while claiming she knew nothing about the allegations against Weinstein.

Following the release of Farrow’s tell-all last week, McGowan shared her outraged response on Twitter.

I knew that Hillary Clinton’s people, were protecting the Monster. I can’t believe I used to support her. I guess predators are her style. https://t.co/rzWUoV1Nf4 via @thr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

McGowan then blasted Clinton for not speaking up about her husband’s past sexual harassment.

Hillary Clinton, did you have any concern for your husband’s victims? And what about HW victims? No? Didn’t think so pic.twitter.com/CR5Xs6Ppj6 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

Lest the liberal activist be attacked by her own kinds, McGowan also threw in a jab at President Donald Trump’s alleged “abuse of power.”

I am against abuse of power, whether it be Trump, Clinton, HW, @NBC… the list is long. I’m not raging, I just really, really dislike liars and those who protect them 😔 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2019

Following the publication of Farrow’s book, Merrill tried to walk back his involvement with Weinstein, claiming he could have been manipulated and misled by Weinstein.

“I genuinely respect Ronan’s work, but have no idea what Weinstein was saying to save himself,” he wrote on Twitter.

“What I do know is simple: I’d already rejected a Weinstein Co proposed doc about the election before talking to Ronan. If HW misrepresented facts, it wouldn’t be the 1st time.”