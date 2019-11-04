RONAN FARROW: Clinton Accuser’s Allegations Were ‘Credible’ and Worth ‘Revisiting’

‘The last thing he said to me was, ‘You better get some ice for that.’ And he put on his sunglasses and walked out the door…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Investigative journalist Ronan Farrow said he believed former President Bill Clinton was credibly accused of sexual assault by Juanita Broaddrick, a now 75-year-old nurse who accused Clinton of raping her more than 40 years ago.

Broaddrick’s allegations first surfaced when Bill Clinton announced his candidacy for the White House in 1992. But she didn’t go public with her accusations until 1999.

She re-entered the national stage in 2016 when former First Lady Hillary Clinton announced her candidacy.

Hillary tried to intimidate Broaddrick into silence, the nurse alleged. “Bill Clinton raped me, and Hillary Clinton threatened me,” Broaddrick said. “I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

When asked if Bill Clinton could have survived the accusations in today’s political climate, Farrow told HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher that Clinton is a “different conversation” that is “overdue for revisiting.”

“He has been credibly accused of rape,” Farrow said on Friday. “That has nothing to do with gray areas.”

Farrow’s investigative reporting helped topple sexual predator and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. That, in turn, inspired what has become known as the #MeToo movement.

Farrow said that although it’s good that dozens of credibly accused, powerful men have been toppled, there are others who have yet to be held to account.

“I’m heartened by the fact that people now routinely express outrage about Bill Clinton, and particularly those more serious allegations about him,” he said.

Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998 after it became clear that he had perjured himself and obstructed justice during the independent counsel investigation led by Ken Starr into claims of sexual harassment, misconduct and other abuses of power.

However, Democrats circled the wagon, and he was narrowly acquitted by a party-line vote in the Senate.

Broaddrick said she first met Bill Clinton around 1978 when he was just a candidate. Clinton made a campaign stop at the nursing home where she worked. He allegedly encouraged Broaddrick to call his campaign office when she was in Little Rock. She did, and they set up a coffee meeting in the hotel she was staying at. Clinton then told her there were too many reporters in the hotel lobby and said they should meet in her room.

The Washington Post first reported the story in 1999 and recounts the encounter:

“As she tells the story, they spent only a few minutes chatting by the window—Clinton pointed to an old jail he wanted to renovate if he became governor—before he began kissing her. She resisted his advances, she said, but soon he pulled her back onto the bed and forcibly had sex with her. She said she did not scream because everything happened so quickly. Her upper lip was bruised and swollen after the encounter because, she said, he had grabbed onto it with his mouth,” the report states.

“The last thing he said to me was, ‘You better get some ice for that.’ And he put on his sunglasses and walked out the door,” Broaddrick said.

After Farrow’s interview, Broaddrick said Democrats should have heard her out while they had the chance.