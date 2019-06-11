ROMNEY: Probably Won’t Endorse Trump, Might Stay Out of 2020 Race Altogether

‘I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, may not endorse President Trump for a second term, adding that he might not endorse anyone at all in 2020.

“I don’t think endorsements are worth a thimble of spit,” Romney said, according to the Associated Press. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I stay out of the endorsements.”

The former presidential candidate refused to endorse Trump in 2016 and has been consistently vocally critical of the president.

Romney reportedly wrote his wife’s name on the ballot in 2016. He said he might even write her name in again: “I still think she’s doing a fine job.”

Trump endorsed Romney during his Senate race, but Romney said it’s too early to decide whether he’ll return the favor.

While “it’s not a sure thing,” Trump will likely win re-election in 2020 because of his strong economic policies, Romney said.

And though Romney has voiced support for many of Trump’s policies, including the 2017 tax cuts and Supreme Court nominations, he continues to remain critical of Trump’s rhetoric.

Trump still needs to improve “when it comes to helping shape the character of the country,” Romney told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think he could substantially improve his game when it comes to helping shape the character of the country,” says Sen. @MittRomney on Donald Trump. “The President has distanced himself from some of the best qualities of the human character.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/QFMLINy18N — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 19, 2019

“I think young people, as well as people around the world, look at the president of the United States and say, ‘Does he exhibit the kind of qualities that we would want to emulate?’” Romney said.

“And those are qualities of humility, of honesty, integrity, and the president has distanced himself from some of the best qualities of the human character.”