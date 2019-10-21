ROMNEY: Republicans Won’t Criticize Trump Because They Don’t Want a Warren Presidency

‘There’s no upside in going on out and attacking the leader of your party…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Utah Sen. Mitt Romney claimed one of the reasons congressional Republicans don’t speak out against President Trump is because they don’t want an Elizabeth Warren presidency.

Republicans in the Senate regularly condemn Trump’s erratic behavior and controversial decisions in private, Romney said, but to do so in public would be political suicide.

“There’s no upside in going on out and attacking the leader of your party, ’cause that’s just gonna let someone come in and primary you on the right. So people want to hang onto their job,” Romney told Axios on HBO.

But Romney said there’s a bigger reason than that: “And that is people … genuinely believe, as I do, that conservative principles are better for our country and for the working people of our country than liberal principles and that if Elizabeth Warren were to become president, for instance, or if we were to lose the Senate, that it would not be good for the American people.”

Republicans don’t want to do “something which makes it more likely for Elizabeth Warren to become president or for us to lose the Senate. So they don’t want to go out and criticize the leader of our party because they feel that might have the consequence of hurting our country longer term.”

Romney has regularly criticized the president, but recent reports also confirm that he created a burner Twitter account to criticize the president in a more private manner.

Shortly after the Atlantic published a profile on Romney, in which he admitted he had a burner account, Slate’s Ashley Feinberg discovered the account was a user named Pierre Delecto.

Romney used the account to defend his own reputation and throw a few jabs at Trump.

The account has since been made private.

When asked if he was indeed the owner of Pierre Delecto, Romney responded, “C’est moi.”