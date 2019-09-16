Romney Eagerly Accepted Trump’s Endorsement; Won’t Return Favor

Former GOP nominee upset that states are canceling primaries…

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the failed 2012 presidential candidate and Never-Trumper, will not endorse the sitting president of his own party, according to CNN.

But it’s not much of a surprise for anyone who’s been following Utah’s junior senator, who was jilted by President Donald Trump in 2016 as a Secretary of State candidate.

The former Massachusetts governor, who eagerly accepted Trump’s endorsement while running for the Senate in 2018, has been less than grateful.

He began blasting the president before he was sworn in with a Washington Post op-ed rebuking Trump’s character. He attacked Trump’s foreign and economic policies in his first Senate floor speech. And he told the Associated Press in June he’d probably not make an endorsement in the primary contest or general election, and reiterated that stance to CNN on Thursday.

Romney is pals with lightweight GOP presidential candidate William Weld, who abandoned the GOP in 2016 to run as the vice presidential running mate of Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson.

Romney and Weld are both former governors of Massachusetts, one of the bluest liberal states.

They teamed up to knock Trump for criticizing the late senator John McCain, another failed White House contender who sank GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare in 2017.

Romney told CNN that he is concerned several states plan to cancel Republican primary contests.

The move is widely viewed as a gift to Trump to beat back Weld, and other GOP presidential candidates Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois, and Mark Sanford, a former South Carolina governor and congressman.

“I would far prefer having an open primary, caucus, convention process … where people can be heard,” Romney said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, brushed off Romney’s concern.

He told CNN that primaries were canceled in the past, and Trump has been a “good president, so I’m all good with that.”

Despite his public protestations about the president that garner him favorable headlines from a liberal media that abhors Trump, CNN noted, “Romney only periodically spars with Trump, often voting to back the President’s nominees, supporting his policies and shying away from criticizing even some of the more controversial Trump tweets.”