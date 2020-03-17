ROMNEY: Give Every American $1,000 During Pandemic

‘I know it would be the first month … we’d see what would happen thereafter…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, proposed giving Americans $1,000 each to support them through the coronavirus pandemic and resulting financial panic, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options,” according to Romney’s press release.

According to some estimates, the $1,000 payment could cost the federal government $200 billion.

Some have speculated that the assistance could continue as long as the coronavirus is pandemic.

“I’ve been asked, would this be every month? I don’t have the answer to that,” Romney said to reporters in Utah. “I know it would be the first month that we’d see what would happen thereafter.”

His proposal would also include grants to cash-strapped businesses that have been forced to close their doors or cut back on services due to emergency declarations.

“This program would ensure small businesses can meet short-term obligations, such as payroll and rent, without forcing them into future bankruptcies,” Romney’s proposal said. “An eligible small businesses must exhibit a revenue loss greater than 50% from the same month in the prior year.”

Romney said he doesn’t know how much support his relief provisions will have in Congress.

“I can’t gauge how much support I’ll have on that at this stage,” he said. “I know that there are other senators that are looking at the same thing and are inclined in this direction.”

His plan would also give additional funds to students who need help paying for unexpected travel and housing expenses.

Lastly, Romney’s plan would mandate that private insurance plans cover “telehealth services with reimbursement provided by the feds.”