Utah Ad: Mitt Romney a ‘Democrat Secret Asset’ Working to Impeach Trump

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Club for Growth released an attack ad Thursday that accuses Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, of being a “Democrat secret asset” who was planted to oppose President Donald Trump.

“Slick, slippery, stealthy: Mitt Romney had us fooled. Posing as Republican, he tried to infiltrate Trump’s administration as secretary of State,” the narrator says in the commercial.

“Now his cover’s blown—exposed by news reports as a Democrat secret asset. Sources say Romney’s plotting to take down President Trump with impeachment.”

Romney said Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president investigate interference in the 2016 election—as well as allegations of corruption surrounding and Joe Biden and his son Hunter—was “troubling in the extreme,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

He later called Trump’s similar request to China “wrong and appalling.”

Trump responded by describing Romney as a “pompous ass” and a “pompous senator.”

The ad plays a clip of Romney praising Trump when he wanted to be secretary of State.

“Being in Donald Trump’s magnificent hotel and having his endorsement is a delight,” Romney said. “President-Elect Trump is the very man who can lead us to that better future.”

The ad then displays quotes from CNN and Blaze Media articles.

Romney “has emerged as the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump,” the CNN quote says.

Romney is “working on Trump impeachment behind the scenes,” the Blaze Media quotes says.

The Club for Growth spent $25,000 on the ad buy, and the commercial will air in Utah’s cable news market for 10 days, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The ad’s goal is to get Utah conservatives to call their senator and tell him to “stop working with Democrats to impeach President Trump,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said.

“There are two things Sen. Romney is good at: changing positions and alienating conservatives, and now he is bringing his unique brand of self-promoting flip-flopping to yet another issue,” McIntosh said.