Romney Says Half His Constituents Believe He’s Too Critical of Trump

‘People tend to associate with people of like mind…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, admitted that more than half of the constituents at his town halls have said they feel he’s being too tough on President Trump.

Though there are also a large number of constituents who feel like Romney isn’t as critical of Trump as he should be, Romney told USA Today he was surprised at how many expressed concerns about his criticism of the president.

At one town hall, he asked, “How many of you in the room think I’m being too tough on the president?”

Romney said about half the room raised their hands.

Romney said he didn’t ask the town hall’s opinions because he was second guessing his decision to speak out against the president, but because he wanted to show the audience that the could disagree with each other and still engage in civil debate.

“People tend to associate with people of like mind, and they assume everyone thinks the way they do,” he said. “And so, our town hall meetings have been quite civil.”

Recently, Romney has been particularly critical of Trump for the ongoing Ukraine scandal and his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria.

Trump responded to Romney’s complaints by calling him a “pompous ass” who agrees with Democrats on more than he does with Republicans.

“Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s!” Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after Romney said his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was “wrong and appalling.”

Romney said Trump’s backlash doesn’t bother him.

“I try and do what I think is right,” he told USA Today. “I’m not going to worry so much about, about the consequence or praise or, or lack thereof/ And I hope that my kids down the road will say yeah, you know our dad, our grandfather, our great-grandfather was a person of integrity and honored his oath of office.”