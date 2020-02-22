Trump, RNC Launch $10 Million Plan to Fight Democratic Voter Fraud

Democrats are ‘trying to rig the game with frivolous lawsuits…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Republican National Committee (RNC) and President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are teaming up to spend more than $10 million to prevent Democratic-led efforts to facilitate voter fraud, Politico reported.

On Wednesday, the RNC and the Michigan GOP joined as defendants in a lawsuit initiated by Priorities USA, a far-left, big-dollar super PAC that seeks to overturn laws that reign in ballot-harvesting and voter transportation, American Greatness reported.

Michigan’s voter laws prevent political organizers from preparing and submitting ballots on behalf of voters. The state also made it a misdemeanor for political organizers to transport voters to polling locations, unless they are disabled.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who helped push Trump to a narrow 2016 victory in Michigan as the states’s party chairwoman, said that the actions of Priorities USA “are dangerous, and we will not stand idly by while Democrats try to sue their way to victory in 2020.”

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil predictably said the RNC is trying to “disenfranchising voters across the country.”

Democrats have adopted the tactic of labeling any reasonable safeguard on the democratic process as “voter suppression.”

The Michigan GOP and the RNC called the laws “constitutionally valid statutes that the legislature has enacted to help structure and ensure the integrity of the electoral environment.”

Priorities USA filed the lawsuit in November and described the Michigan laws as a “severe burden” on the right to vote, particularly among “minorities, seniors, voters with disabilities and low-income voters,” Politico reported.

McDaniel said Democrats are “trying to rig the game with frivolous lawsuits that do nothing but create electoral chaos, waste taxpayer money, and distract election officials in an attempt to advance the Democrats’ voter suppression myth because they know they can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box.”