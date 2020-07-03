Respiratory Therapist Plans to Be Delegate at GOP Convention, Debunks COVID Hysteria

‘If they have a right to protest, I have the right to celebrate with my fellow patriots and cast my ballot on behalf of the greatest president in our history…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Pennsylvania’s Republican delegates, including a respiratory therapist, will head to the Republican National Convention in Florida without fear of the Chinese coronavirus.

Val Biancaniello, who works as a respiratory therapist in Center City hospitals, said she has intubated many patients who have COVID, but she doesn’t fear getting the virus herself, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

She said that most of the COVID patients that she had to put on respirators were elderly people with weak immune systems.

“I have absolutely no problem attending,” she said. “I feel like I’m getting attacked for this. I’ve been called a monster because I would like people to gather, and liberals are screaming at me that I want to kill Grandma. It’s completely unfair.”

The Democratic National Committee has opted to host a mostly online convention, citing a fear of the coronavirus. The party’s presidential nominee, Joe Biden, will travel to Milwaukee to give an acceptance speech.

Biancaniello said the hypocritical standards surrounding coronavirus restrictions have encouraged her to attend the Aug. 27 convention at the VyStar Veterans Memorial arena, which seats up to 15,000 people.

“What is the difference between me going to a convention or Gov. [Tom] Wolf marching with hundreds of protesters?” said Biancaniello.

“If they have a right to protest, I have the right to celebrate with my fellow patriots and cast my ballot on behalf of the greatest president in our history,” she added.

Most elected Democrats, including Wolf, have justified their decision to ignore coronavirus restrictions to participate in protests by describing so-called systemic racism as a public health crisis, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

“So they can support people’s First Amendment right and view it as an important social responsibility, but I can’t have a BBQ with my friends and family without a list of recommendations and precautions?” Biancaniello said. “And my 10-year-old son can’t play baseball?”