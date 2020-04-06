RNC Chair: Dems Using Coronavirus to Push Mail-In Elections

‘We will not throw out our most elementary promises of democracy, because agenda-driven Democrats do not want to let a pandemic go to waste…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned Americans that Democrats want to “fundamentally” change how the nation votes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Fox News opinion article, McDaniel wrote that their calls—led by presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.—for an “all-mail election” were the “next attempt to use the pandemic for political gain.”

That effort follows several others by the Left not to “let a serious crisis go to waste,” including Pelosi’s attempt to put radical socialist goodies in the economic relief legislation.

Democrats wasted little time capitalizing on the health crisis. Within a week of it being declared a global pandemic and national emergency, left-wing operatives already were formulating how to use it to sow chaos in the November election.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, admitted during a conference call with party members that it was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Skeptics of the Left’s “mail-in” proposal note that the same problems that already exist with absentee ballots would be amplified exponentially.

“The overhaul would vastly expand opportunities for fraud and weaken confidence in our elections, but all Washington Democrats see is a potential benefit for their party,” McDaniel wrote.

Pelosi said Congress needs to allocate $4 billion to “really democratize our whole system.”

As part of the package, Pelosi demanded “mandatory early voting in all states, forcing polls to be open ‘no less than 10 hours’ every day for over two weeks before Election Day.”

McDaniel said Pelosi’s voting wish-list would increase public transportation and door-to-door ballot harvesting, indicating that public health is not her true concern.

“The Democrats’ all-mail ballots proposal is a ruse to legalize ballot harvesting nationwide,” McDaniel wrote. “Any person would be allowed to return an unlimited number of absentee ballots for voters, opening the door for political operatives to deliver ballots in bulk.”

Under California’s current ballot-harvesting system, the state sends ballots to all citizens “eligible to cast a vote” and then party officials walk door-to-door to collect them.

“California had to remove up to 1.5 million ineligible voters due to a court settlement last year after its rolls showed registration of 112 percent,” McDaniel wrote. “In other words, there were more registered voters than adults living in the state.”

McDaniel said the cynical partisan ploy was harmful to the spirit of national solidarity needed while confronting the collective challenges that the virus posed.

“We are all in this fight together. We will get through it,” she concluded. “But we will not throw out our most elementary promises of democracy, because agenda-driven Democrats do not want to let a pandemic go to waste.”