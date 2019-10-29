Three RINO Sens. Refuse to Support Resolution Condemning Impeachment

‘As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Three Republican senators have said they will not co-sponsor a resolution condemning the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Susan Collins, R-Maine; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that even though Democratic leadership has mishandled the impeachment process, they’re willing to see what the House’s investigations reveal.

“From the get-go, Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and House Democrats have handled this impeachment inquiry poorly, from closed-door hearings and leaked information to the outright abandonment of decades of established precedent on due process for the accused,” Murkowski said in a statement. “A serious lack of transparency will hardly build public trust or credibility for the House’s actions.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced a resolution in the Senate that formally opposes the inquiry, arguing Democrats must give Trump “due process” and the “ability to confront his accusers.”

Pelosi—seeming under pressure from the resolution and a demonstration by GOP representatives last week during one of the hearings—announced Monday that she would hold a floor vote to formalize the probe after having said previously that she would not.

“As awful as their process is, the formal impeachment inquiry lies in the House, and it’s not the Senate’s role to dictate to the House how to determine their own rules,” Murkowski added.

Collins told Politico that she, too, will refrain from co-sponsoring the resolution, though she isn’t sure whether she’ll vote for or against it when it comes to the Senate floor.

Already, she faces an uphill re-election bid in Maine after outraged Democrats—following her deciding vote last year to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh—poured millions of dollars into a crowdsourced fund to defeat her.

“Just as I don’t like it when House members try to tell us to abolish the filibuster, I’m not sure it’s productive for the Senate to try to dictate to the House how to conduct the inquiry,” Collins said.

Fifty of the Senate Republican Conference’s 53 members have co-sponsored Graham’s resolution.

Romney—a frequent Trump critic since winning a seat in the Senate last year—said Pelosi’s decision to address criticisms from the Right had helped change his mind.

“You know, I’ve been reluctant from the beginning to get involved in the process argument between the White House and the House, but now that the Speaker has scheduled a vote I think that’s been overtaken by events,” Romney said.

Contrary to his claims of neutrality, however, the former presidential candidate acknowledged recently that half of his constituents felt he had been too harsh on Trump.