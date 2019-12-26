GOP Leaders: Vulnerable Dems Will Result in Bipartisan Acquittal for Trump

‘It looks to me over in the House, the Republicans seem to be solid and the Democrats seem to be divided…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republicans are confident that they can pull a few moderate Democratic votes in the Senate once impeachment reaches the upper chamber, according to The Hill.

A few vulnerable Senate Democrats, such as Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Doug Jones, D-Ala., have already said they would consider voting to acquit President Donald Trump if the Democratic Party isn’t able to make a thorough case for why he should be removed from office during the impeachment trial.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “It looks to me over in the House, the Republicans seem to be solid and the Democrats seem to be divided.”

Two House Democrats—Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota—voted against both articles of impeachment. Van Drew has since become a Republican.

Two others sought compromise solutions: Rep. Jared Golden of Maine supported only the “abuse of power” article while voting against “obstruction of Congress.” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a centrist presidential hopeful, voted “present” on both articles.

Even without swing votes, an acquittal in the Senate—where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority—is almost certain.

McConnell has wavered between wanting to seek a speedy dismissal of the articles and a thorough trial that would allow Trump to present his case publicly—with the possibility of calling witnesses like former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter—ending in a formal acquittal.

While dismissal would require a 51-vote simple majority, Democrats—assuming there were no defections—would need 20 Republican senators to join them in order for a two-thirds majority to convict Trump.

Senate Republicans haven’t openly named Manchin and Jones as potential swing votes—largely to avoid putting “too much pressure on them,” according to Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga.

But both have prominently sided with the Right before on divisive votes, such as a symbolic opposition to the Green New Deal, in which other members of their party refused to vote at all out of protest.

They also supported the controversial confirmation of Attorney General William Barr.

Manchin, most notably, was the only Democrat to support the confirmation last year of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a vote that was narrowly split 51–49 when Republicans held an even slimmer majority.

He said last week that he’s “very much torn” on impeachment, noting that he won’t make a decision until he has “all of the facts.”

Similarly, Jones has said there are several disconnects in his party’s charges against the president, and that he will try to be “impartial” throughout the process.

“As a juror sworn to do impartial justice, I believe I should reserve judgment and let the process unfold without political interference—and I strongly encourage my colleagues to do the same,” Jones said last week.

Some recent analyses include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as a third possible defector. Although she is ideologically farther to the Left, Sinema narrowly won her race last year against her opponent, Martha McSally, who nonetheless went on to fill the spot left open by the late John McCain.

It’s possible that Republicans might also lose a few votes from their NeverTrump contingent. The most likely to break with Democrats would be Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, both vocal critics of the president’s.

Murkowski recently expressed concern with McConnell’s rhetoric about the pending trial, although it’s unclear whether she would defect and vote alongside the Democrats.

Some left-wing analyses further suggest that GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado, both facing re-election next November, may lean left for political reasons.

However, given the backlash they would face from Republican supporters, voting to remove Trump would carry an even greater risk than their fears of alienating—or mobilizing—Democrats within their respective states.

Regardless of what evidence may be presented, all of the senators must grapple with the question of whether impeachment—and possible removal from office—would be appropriate under the circumstances.

House Democrats, many of whom had long harbored a political vendetta against Trump and had campaigned on impeachment, were nonetheless unable to charge him with any actual violations of law when filing the two articles, resorting instead to the more abstract charges bearing no legal standard of guilt.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.