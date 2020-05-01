Republican Outrage Over FBI Framing of Gen. Flynn: ‘People Ought to Go to Jail’

HALEY: ‘Letting Gen. Flynn off is not enough. People need to pay for this…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called recently unsealed FBI documents related to the concocted investigation of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn “shameful,” and said “people need to pay” for what happened.

New FBI records reveal that officials discussed the possibility of framing Flynn and roping him into a perjury trap.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” read one of the notes, believed to have been written by former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap.

Priestap also wrote that the FBI was “playing games” with Flynn during his January 2017 investigation.

Haley said that the “most unsettling” thing about the notes is “how calculated” the FBI’s actions were.

There is so much to unpack with the new info on Gen. Flynn. The most upsetting is how calculated it was. Letting Gen. Flynn off is not enough. People need to pay for this and the FBI needs to answer to how the public can have confidence that it will never happen again. Shameful. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 30, 2020

Many of Trump’s allies have called on the president to pardon Flynn, who pled guilty shortly after being interrogated by the FBI, because he was running out of funds and the agency threatened to prosecute his son.

There has also been a rising demand from those within the GOP to hold the FBI and many of its former corrupt officials, like disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, accountable for what happened.

“I want the Attorney General to look into this and, frankly, people ought to go to jail,” said House Minority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., agreed and said it’s clear the FBI unjustly “railroaded” Flynn.