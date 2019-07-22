REPORT: Trump Hasn’t Installed ANY New Border Wall

‘Obstructionists…are the same people who would abolish ICE and DHS…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As 2020 approaches, voters will look for progress on President Trump’s key 2016 campaign promise: the construction of a southern border wall.

As of right now, they won’t find any.

In the 30 months since Trump first took office, he hasn’t installed a single mile of new wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The construction project has been stalled by debate over congressional funding and bureaucratic red tape, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told the Washington Examiner that the project could take much longer than first expected.

The agency confirmed that the parts of the wall that have been completed were mere replacements of “dilapidated,” existing fence.

The project to secure the barrier-less sectors of the border are still in the works, it said.

The Trump administration has installed an average of 1.7 miles of fencing per month, but none of it has been in currently-unenforced parts of the border.

A senior administration official told the Examiner that the focus is on replacing parts of the border because it’s easier to get environmental and zoning permits for sections that already have a fence.

If Democrats approved more funding, it would be easier for the White House to push the project forward, said another senior administration official.

“The wall projects are moving along as quickly as practicably possible given the unprecedented obstruction from Democrat lawmakers to protect and prolong open borders,” the official wrote in a statement. “These same obstructionists, including many who once supported border barriers, are the same people who would abolish ICE and DHS, let criminals run free across our borders, and turned a blind eye to the scourge human trafficking and child sex slavery enabled by their policies.”

Regardless, Trump plans on making the wall a key part of his re-election campaign.

His 2020 campaign debuted the new slogan, “Finish the Wall,” a chant reminiscent of his 2016 slogan “Build the wall.”