REPORT: Schiff Knew About Russian Bounties Report Back in Feb., Did NOTHING

TRUMP: ‘Just another made up by Fake News tale that is told only to damage me and the Republican Party…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Top staff members for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were briefed by intelligence officials about reports that Russia was paying Taliban terrorists to attack U.S. troops back in February, according to The Federalist.

Schiff’s team traveled to Afghanistan in February, which was when his top staffers were briefed by military officials about the new intel, according to multiple intelligence officials familiar with the matter. He did not, however, inform the gang of eight about these revelations, nor did he inform the house Intelligence Committee about these rumors, despite having the authority to do so.

Meanwhile, Schiff has blasted President Trump for failing to take action against Russia after an anonymously-sourced Deep-State report in the anti-Trump New York Times, even though Schiff himself has acknowledged that Trump was not briefed on this intelligence until recently.

And when asked whether he knew anything about these rumors beforehand, Schiff told the Times this week, “I can’t comment on specifics.”

The revelation is just the latest example of Schiff’s pathological falsehoods. During his failed impeachment attempt, Schiff lied about his contact with the anonymous Ukraine whistleblower, later identified as Eric Ciaramella, even though his staff actively advised Ciaramella before the whistleblower report was released.

House Democrats have refused to acknowledge Schiff’s dishonesty, instead attacking Trump for “failing” to take action against Russia.

“Our Armed Forces would be better served if President Trump spent more time reading his daily briefing and less time planning military parades and defending relics of the Confederacy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement.

Trump has denied reports that Russia paid bounties to Taliban-linked fighters, calling the story a “hoax” that Democrats are trying to use to “damage me and the Republican Party.”