House Republican Urges GOP Leaders to Reconsider Rushing Impeachment Trial

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is urging GOP leadership in the Senate to take their time with an impeachment trial instead of expediting the process.

A few prominent Republicans, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, have said they want to get impeachment over with and conduct the trial as quickly as possible. Banks, however, said that doing so would be a mistake.

“We need to take our time and figure out exactly how Congress found itself in the current situation: poised to impeach a president on a completely partisan vote with no evidence and flimsy charges just before his re-election bid,” Banks wrote in a letter to Graham, according to The Hill.

Initially, GOP senators promised that a trial would likely involve calling several key witnesses who were blocked by Rep. Adam Schiff during the House Intelligence hearings.

Among those on the shortlist were former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, along with the so-called whistleblower—believed to be CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella.

Lately, however, Republicans have suggested that they might forego calling witnesses entirely since the end result will be an acquittal.

“When 51 of us say we’ve heard enough, the trial is going to end,” Graham told Fox News. “The president’s going to be acquitted.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also made it clear that if impeachment reaches the Senate, the GOP will vote to acquit the president instead of just dismissing the charges against him.

Democrats need 67 votes to convict and remove Trump from office, but McConnell only needs 51 votes to drop impeachment entirely.

“It could go down the path of calling witnesses and basically having another trial or it could decide—and again, 51 members could make that decision—that they’ve heard enough and believe they know what would happen and could move to vote on the two articles of impeachment,” McConnell said said. “Those are the options. No decisions have been made yet.”

But Banks said that the Senate committees have an opportunity to expose the Democratic Party’s shameless attempt to “peddle a false story” about Trump and Ukraine.

“House Republicans have done all they can to push back and expose their motives to the American people, soon it will be at your doorstep,” he added. “Take your time, learn the facts and show the American people how this all began.”