Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Husband Wants Divorce After Her Alleged Affair

Photographs show political consultant Tim Mynett spending a lot of time with the Minn. congresswoman…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband reportedly wants a divorce after a bombshell report surfaced accusing the Minnesota Democrat of having an extramarital affair with a political consultant associated with her campaign.

Ahmed Hirsi, Omar’s current husband, is planning to file for divorce, according to the New York Post.

Though Hirsi and Omar separated in March, Hirsi refused to formally divorce Omar. But he has changed his mind after finding out Omar had been seeing Tim Mynett, a consultant who worked with Omar’s campaign.

“I’m surprised he hasn’t filed already,” a source close to Omar and Hirsi told the Post, adding Hirsi was “very confused” but reluctant to open up his family to the public eye.

Mynett’s wife exposed Omar’s affair last week when she filed for divorce, but Omar has continued to deny the allegations, despite the fact that there is photographic evidence of the two of them together.

Mynett has also denied the allegations that he left his wife for Omar, accusing his wife of trying to “ruin his career.”

“Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,” reads Mynett’s counterclaim filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Mynett explained his marriage to his wife had been a “rollercoaster of highs and lows.”

“By April 2019, after months of unsuccessfully working to convince himself the marriage was salvagable, Mr. Mynett informed Ms. Mynett that he was unable to continue their marriage,” the court papers read, according to the New York Post.

“Mr. Mynett denies that he told Ms. Mynett he was leaving the marriage for Representative Ilhan Omar (‘Rep. Omar’) or that he was in love with her,” the document continued.