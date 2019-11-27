Detroit Rep. Flip-Flops on Impeachment AGAIN

‘I am very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democratic Rep. Brenda Lawrence has flip-flopped on impeachment once again, coming out in support of her party’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump just days after she came out against it.

After voting in favor of the House’s formal inquiry last month, Lawrence clarified on Sunday that she believed impeachment would be disastrous for the country.

“We are so close to an election,” Lawrence said Sunday, according to the Metro Times. “I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office. I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable.”

This was a flip-flop from what Lawrence said in October, when she claimed that Trump engaged in “clear examples of violations of policy, rules, and overstepping power.”

In an Oct. 3 press release, Lawrence said she felt “very confident that we must move forward with impeachment.”

But on Sunday, Lawrence said that she would have a “discussion with the party and with the caucus” to encourage Democratic leadership to choose a congressional censure over impeachment.

“I want to censure,” Lawrence told a Michigan radio show. “I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, two days later, she’s back to where she was in October, reported The Daily Caller.

Lawrence noted in a statement that she had voiced her support for impeachment had begun a full two years prior to the offending July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the House is investigating.

“I was an early supporter for impeachment in 2017,” she said, claiming to be clarifying her earlier comments.

Lawrence then praised the House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for following “a very thorough process” in its secretive depositions and two weeks of public hearings.

“The information they revealed confirmed that this President has abused the power of his office,” she claimed, “therefore I continue to support impeachment. However, I am very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable [sic].”