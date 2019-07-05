Ruth Bader Ginsburg Praises Kavanaugh for All-Female Staff

‘Thanks to his selections, the court has this term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Liberal feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg this week praised fellow Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for appointing an all-female staff of law clerks and thanked him for contributing to the fight for gender equality.

“There is a very important first on the Supreme Court this term and it’s thanks to our new justice, Justice Kavanaugh,” Ginbsurg said, according to Fox News.

“Justice Kavanaugh made history by bringing on board an all-female law clerk crew. Thanks to his selections, the court has this term, for the first time ever, more women than men serving as law clerks.”

Ginsburg’s acknowledgment suggests that liberals have moved on from Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation, in which they tried to smear his reputation with uncorroborated sexual-assault allegations.

Kavanaugh fiercely denied the accusations during his confirmation hearing, arguing that he has a long record of treating women with respect and promising to hire an all-female law clerk team if appointed.

“In my time on the bench, no federal judge—not a single one in the country—has sent more women law clerks to clerk on the Supreme Court than I have,” Kavanaugh told the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing.

Partisan liberals at the time tried to dismiss Kavanaugh’s record in an attempt to sabotage his appointment.

Some continued to insist that the decades-old rape allegations against him were true, despite an FBI probe that found no supporting evidence beyond the testimony of accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

“I applaud in general a commitment to hiring a diverse group of clerks, and hope all the justices encourage applicants of color, women, and those with backgrounds beyond the usual elite,” Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, a liberal group that fought Kavanaugh’s nomination, told The New York Times.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to take a lot more than female clerks to undo the damage to the legitimacy of the court done by this travesty of a confirmation process,” Wydra said. “Women will feel much more confident in the court when their fundamental rights are protected and their equal dignity is respected in the rulings handed down by the justices.”

Ginsburg said that although “explicit barriers” women once faced are “gone,” many still face “unconscious bias” in the workplace.