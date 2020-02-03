Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary at Bernie Campaign Rally

‘You all know I can’t be quiet…we’re going to boo…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Democratic Party’s internal feud between the establishment corporatists and the anti-establishment socialists escalated last Friday when Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) encouraged Bernie Sanders’s supporters to boo Hillary Clinton.

During a panel with Democratic Reps. Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Ilhan Omar (Minn.), who were all in Iowa stumping for Sanders while he served on impeachment jury duty, a moderator asked the socialist congresswomen to respond to Clinton’s negative comments about Sanders.

When the crowd started to boo at the mention of Clinton’s name, the moderator said, “We’re not going to boo.”

But Tlaib, known for her inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, said, “No, no, I’ll boo.”

As she booed, Jayapal and Omar laughed but did not themselves boo.

“You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo,” Tlaib said. “That’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

The booing came after a Hulu released a fawning documentary about the former Secretary of State, titled “Hillary,” in which she questioned Sanders’ likeability, CNN reported.

“He was in Congress for years,” Clinton said. “He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

After Clinton’s initial jabs, she later criticized Sanders for not working hard enough to unify Democrats.

Tlaib responded to criticisms following the incident.

“I know what is at stake if we don’t unify over one candidate to beat [President Donald] Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020,” she said in a tweet. “In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better.”

Rep. Cynthia Axne, an Iowa Democrat, called Tlaib’s behavior “disrespectful.”

“I don’t think that kind of behavior is something that Iowans like to see, and I certainly know that Iowans believe in the term ‘Iowa nice,'” Axne said. “We want to support our neighbors … even though we might not agree with them, while we’re sitting in the room and it can be very contentious. That type of behavior doesn’t go over well in Iowa.”