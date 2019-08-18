Rashida Tlaib: Boycott Bill Maher, Who Called Anti-Israel Boycott a ‘Bulls*** Purity Test’

Maher: ‘She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Identity politics and infighting continued to fracture the Democratic Party on Saturday as Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, proposed that people boycott “Real Time with Bill Maher” after the host criticized the BDS movement.

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Bill Maher said support for the BDS movement is “a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class.”

Tlaib tweeted in response.

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Maher criticized identity politics for shaping views about the conflict between Arabs and Jews.

“It’s predicated on this notion, I think — it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” he said.

Last week, Israeli officials told Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, and Tlaib that they could not come to the country due to their support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which denies Israel’s right to the West Bank and other areas and threatens to harm Israel’s economy, The Hill reported.

Israeli’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deli accepted Tlaib’s request for a humanitarian visit after she agreed not to promote BDS or engage in protests, but Tlaib denied the offer, saying that she would not go under the “oppressive conditions.”

“Congresswoman Omar has said things like ‘It’s all about the Benjamins,’ ‘Israel has hypnotized the world,’ ‘May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,’” Maher said. “She apologized for it, but it’s out there: Jews control the world, control the money. I can see why they don’t get a hero’s welcome.”