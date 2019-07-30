Rapinoe Says Only Reason She’d Go to White House is if She’s ‘Inaugurated’

U.S. Women’s Soccer star says she’s a ‘walking protest’ to everything Trump represents…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe continues to reject President Trump’s invitation to the White House, saying the only reason she’d go is if she’s being “inaugurated.”

In an interview with Recode, Rapinoe called Trump’s response to her rejection “crazy and insane.”

“And I was also like, ‘You know what? This is so rude,’” Rapinoe said. “You should be proud, like doing everything you can or not doing anything, right? To make this team successful. People are getting on board. It’s the World Cup. It’s America. You love America. Like, ‘Go USA.’”

Trump had slammed Rapinoe, an outspoken member of the LGBT community, for disrespecting “our Country, the White House, our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

When the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team was first invited to the White House, Rapinoe said it was up to the individual members but that she doubted any of them would accept.

“Considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform we have, using it for good and leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think I would want to go,” Rapinoe said at the time.

“I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things we fight for,” she continued.

She’s called Trump a sexist, racist, and mysogynist, and described herself as a “walking protest” to everything he represents.

Earlier this week, she praised Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for standing up to Trump’s “shocking” rhetoric.

“[Omar] should be celebrated if anything,” Rapinoe said. “To come here and be in Congress—to be the woman that she is, to be the leader that she is, to bring that different voice to the table — I think is something incredible. Something that we need in this country to be better.”