RAPINOE: Trump ‘One Step Away’ from Speaking Racial Slur

US Women’s Soccer star also praises Kaepernick’s anthem-kneeling sidekick, Eric Reid…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Megan Rapinoe, a co-captain on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, praised Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for being a “different voice,” while bashing President Donald Trump for his “shocking” words.

“She [Omar] should be celebrated if anything,” Rapinoe said during a weekend visit to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on her World Cup victory tour, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“To come here and be in Congress—to be the woman that she is, to be the leader that she is, to bring that different voice to the table — I think is something incredible. Something that we need in this country to be better.”

Rapinoe, an outspoken member of the LGBT community, gained notoriety during the lead-up to the women’s soccer championship for feuding with Trump on Twitter after saying in an interview that she would refuse to visit the White House.

She also prominently knelt during the national anthem and disrespected the American flag during the tournament.

To that effect, Rapinoe commended the Carolina Panthers for signing Eric Reid, an NFL safety who has engaged in the national anthem protests alongside Colin Kaepernick.

“Shoutout to the Carolina Panthers for a) seeing Eric Reid’s talent and b) not only supporting his right to do that but really putting their full weight behind that,” she said. “I’m a big Panthers fan now.”

Rapinoe said the “send her back” chant, which was directed at Omar, was “sad and disgusting and despicable,” continuing her attacks on the president over his divisive rhetoric.

“I think we’re one step away from just saying a racial slur on national television, from the president of the United States,” she said.

But she feared that the public may be getting used to Trump’s rhetorical style.

“At every step it’s shocking, and I hope people don’t stop being shocked by it all, because it’s truly the worst of the worst,” she said.

Rapinoe, like the mainstream media, has distorted Trump’s original tweets that led to the “send her back” chants by taking them out of context and focusing on the “go back” portion without referencing the “then come back” portion.

“All the lines were crossed forever ago for Donald Trump, dating back to birtherism and the whole thing,” she said about the “send her back” chants. “But certainly, it’s shocking.”

Rapinoe followed with a historically inaccurate argument that diverse peoples and slaves built the United States.

“I think this country was quite literally built on the backs of people who weren’t from here and were forced to come here in slavery,” Rapinoe said. “But just in a broader sense, the best thing about this country is the diversity in the country and everything that it brings, and the fact that we have welcomed people from all over to create what has become the United States of America.”