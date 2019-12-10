Rapinoe Named ‘Sportsperson of the Year’ by Sports Illustrated

‘I think the most important thing is to get that maniac out of the White House…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after she was named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 sportsperson of the year, U.S. Women’s National Soccer captain Megan Rapinoe said she would prioritize a new goal in 2020: helping Democrats win the White House.

“I think the most important thing is to get that maniac out of the White House,” Rapinoe told Reuters at the award ceremony.

Rapinoe said that to keep her promise, she’ll campaign for various Democratic candidates across the country.

“Get me on the bus, get me on one of those planes,” Rapinoe said. “I want to rile people up! Something about me is motivating people to do something, or people are interested. If I’ve got to knock on doors to get people to vote, I’m down.”

The women’s soccer all-star first stirred controversy when she pre-emptively refused to accept an invitation to the White House in an expletive-laden soundbite before going on to winning the World Cup. She called Trump a sexist, racist, and mysogynist and described herself as a “walking protest” to everything he represents.

Trump tweeted back at her, chiding her for disrespecting American institutions and noting, she “should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

After winning the women’s championship, Rapinoe drew further controversy by casually tossing the American flag on the ground during post-game celebrations. A teammate, Kelley O’Hara, rescued the flag.

Sports Illustrated described Rapinoe as a “galvanizing force” who fights for what she believes in, whether it be equal pay, gender discrimination or her dislike of the president.

This year, Megan Rapinoe was a galvanizing force on a team that is now looked up to by any woman who doesn’t want to be told she’s come far enough, who’s taking matters into her own hands.@JennyVrentas on the 2019 #Sportsperson of the Year: pic.twitter.com/r3eawSnPYg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2019

“While we do not get to choose what we see or what happens around us, and sometimes to us and others, we do get to choose how we bear witness to it,” Rapinoe said in an Instagram caption of the magazine cover.