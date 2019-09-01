Rand Paul’s 2019 Waste Report Finds $470K Spent to Study Frog Mating Calls

It wasn’t enough for the federal government to waste taxpayer funds on boondoggles such as Solyndra…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, released the 2019 “Waste Report” that catalogues the federal government’s wasteful spending, which includes $48 billion in improper Medicare payments and nearly $470,000 to study frog mating calls in Panama.

Paul conducted the report as chairman of the Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management Subcommittee for the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, according to a press release.

“What do Panamanian frogs, an abandoned Civil War-era mental hospital, and the Pakistani film industry have in common? Your tax dollars were spent to support each of them.” https://t.co/VjnV4DE6pO — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 30, 2019

The National Science Foundation spent your tax dollars to study the effects of urbanization on the mating call of the túngara frog.

Since you already paid for it, here’s what researchers found: The urban frogs “call at higher rates” and “experience higher competition for mating opportunities” but also are safer from predators than the forest frogs.

The Department of Homeland Security and The General Services Administration have been trying since 2005 to transform an old Civil War-era insane asylum into a DHS headquarters.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. also cared for wounded soldiers during the Civil War.

Restoring and reusing the historic hospital sounds like a noble goal, yet somehow the federal government has managed to throw $2.1 billion at the project that still has an estimated completion date of 2026.

“Rest assured there will belegislative action taken to ensure thisboondoggle does not continue to wastetaxpayer dollars,” the Waste report said about the project.

Although the Senate in March voted against implementing the Green New Deal in the United States, the U.S. Agency for International Development has committed $10 million to assist Peru with “Green Growth.”

“It wasn’t enough for the federal government to waste taxpayer funds on boondoggles such as Solyndra,” the Waste Report said. Now it wants to go abroad and do the same!”