Rand Paul Asks Congress to Offset Coronavirus Spending by Ending Afghan War

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., today encouraged Congress to pass his amendment that would require the federal government to offset spending on the coronavirus response with cuts in other areas.

Paul warned that “next time, maybe in the not-too-distant future, our children may not even be able to borrow their way out of a crisis” because of the federal government’s reckless deficit spending, low interest rates, and expansion of the money supply.

“All because we refused to do what we were elected to do, which is to prioritize the truly vital, such as coronavirus relief and medical research, over the extraneous, such as spending money on clown colleges, gas stations, and roads in Afghanistan,” he said.

Paul’s biggest proposal is one that President Donald Trump agrees with and is moving toward: ending America’s longest war in Afghanistan.

But Paul thinks the coronavirus pandemic may give Trump the opportunity to end the war earlier than expected in order to prioritize caring for Americans at home.

Another part of the amendment would make permanent a law that requires U.S. residents to have a valid Social Security number in order to claim the child tax credit.

The amendment would also give the president the authority to transfer money within the federal government to pay for the coronavirus response.

“I ask my colleagues to stop wasting money in this time of crisis,” he said. “Stop being a rubber stamp for wasteful spending—do your jobs and prioritize our precious resources. It is our job and our responsibility to conserve our resources.”

Democrats and Republicans joined in opposition to Paul’s amendment to force fiscal responsibility.

“In a time of national emergency, this Republican amendment is ridiculous,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “A colossal waste of time.”

Although Democrats prior to the Trump era had long staked out the anti-war platform, Schumer was among the 98 senators who voted in favor of authorizing the use of military force in the unanimous 2001 resolution, three days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He also voted “yea” in a follow-up 2002 resolution authorizing the use of force in Iraq, which passed 77–23.