‘If I have to fight for recognition, I will…’

(Liberty Headlines) During the Senate’s first day of questions and answers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts repeatedly rejected attempts by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to name the so-called whistleblower whose complaint triggered the politically motivated House charges.

A preponderance of evidence points to CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, a left-wing activist with personal and professional ties to many of the key players in the impeachment saga—among them, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; and former Vice President Joe Biden, who, along with his son Hunter, played a central role in the scandal.

While Paul is among those who have publicly identified Ciaramella, a number of public officials, citing dubiously invoked whistleblower protections, have coyly refused to name him.

Schiff repeatedly used the need to preserve anonymity as a pretense for suppressing the due process of Trump and his GOP allies in the House during the initial impeachment investigation.

Several senators had put forth questions concerning the whistleblower and the role his partisan ties may have played in the complaint, but Roberts made clear in advance of the two-day Q&A phase that he would not field any questions naming Ciaramella that were submitted to him.

CNN reported that Paul appeared frustrated during a break in the proceedings Wednesday, telling a staffer, “If I have to fight for recognition, I will.”

Paul indicated to media sources that he would continue to press the issue during the second eight-hour session on Thursday.

“It’s still an ongoing process,” he said during the break Wednesday, adding that the question “may happen tomorrow.”

Senators, including Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have said that Schiff and Ciaramella are among those who would be subpoenaed if the Senate votes to call additional witnesses. That vote—slated for Friday—appears unlikely to clear the 51-member majority needed to pass.