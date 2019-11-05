Rand Paul Calls on the Media to EXPOSE the Ukraine ‘Whistleblower’

‘Step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) During a Kentucky rally, Sen. Rand Paul said President Trump should be given the right to face his accuser, the anonymous Ukraine “whistleblower.”

“Do your job and print his name!” Paul said to the media. “We also now know the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower needs to come forward as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs.”

Paul pointed out the former Vice President’s son made $50,000 per month from Ukraine gas company Burisma, thanks to his family connections, which he called the “definition of corruption.”

“We also now know the name of the whistleblower…,” Paul said, referring to CIA operative Eric Ciaramella, whom he did not identify by name at the rally, but chastised the media for not naming. “I say tonight to the media, ‘do your job and print his name!'”

Paul quickly came under fire for trying to break federal law since the whistleblower, who works in the intelligence community, has a right to anonymity under federal whistleblower protection laws.

“A member of Congress who calls for the identity of any lawful whistleblower to be publicly revealed against their wishes disgraces the office they hold and betrays the interests of the Constitution and the American people,” the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, said in a statement.

Paul said that the whistleblower should also be required to testify before Congress.

“The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness,” said Paul. “I say this to my fellow colleagues in Congress, to any Republican in Washington, step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and subpoena the whistleblower.”

Zaid said last week that the whistleblower would be willing to answer Congress’s questions in writing, so that his identity could remain hidden and Republicans could participate in the process.

It’s unclear whether this will happen.

President Trump has also called on the whistleblower to testify publicly.