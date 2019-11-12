RAND PAUL: Trump Has ‘Every Right’ to Withhold Aid From Foreign Countries

‘If you’re not allowed to give aid to people who are corrupt, there’s always contingencies on aid…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump has every right to withhold aid from foreign countries that refuse to assist the U.S., said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., one of Trump’s top congressional allies.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, accusing the president of engaging in quid pro quo corruption by threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if they did not cooperate with the U.S.’s investigation into 2016 election interference.

“I think we’ve gotten lost in this whole idea of quid pro quo,” Paul told NBC News on Sunday. “If you’re not allowed to give aid to people who are corrupt, there’s always contingencies on aid.

“Presidents since the beginning of time have resisted Congress and there’s been this sort of back and forth jockeying over what is sent. But also, presidents have withheld aid before for corruption. I think it’s a mistake to say, ‘Oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted.’ Well, if it’s corruption and he believes there to be corruption, he has every right to withhold aid.”

Democrats have tried to argue Trump withheld foreign aid from Ukraine because the country wouldn’t commit to investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who was involved with a Ukrainian oil company.

But Paul, along with several other Republicans, have argued that there is no evidence that U.S. aid and Ukraine’s investigation into the Biden’s were connected at all.

“I think this is a bunch of B.S.,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has also argued that withholding aid is not an impeachable offense. “I’ve written this whole process off.”