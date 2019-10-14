Rand Paul Calls on Dem. Sens. Who Threatened Ukraine to Be Investigated

‘The only thing consistent about the whole discussion of people threatening Ukrainian aid is that everybody seems to be doing it—on both sides…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the three Democratic senators who used federal aid to threaten Ukrainian officials into assisting the Mueller investigation should be investigated.

A Washington Post op-ed in September noted that Sens. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Patrick Leahy of Vermont—all high-ranking Democrats—drafted a letter in 2018 urging Ukrainian prosecutors to assist special counsel Robert Mueller with his investigation into alleged ties between Trump and Russia.

If Ukraine refused, Congress would rethink its relationship with Ukraine, the letter menacingly stated.

In an interview with Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Paul pointed out the Democrats’ hypocrisy for accusing President Donald Trump of quid pro quo corruption, while it seems they systematically—and repeatedly—did the exact same thing.

“That’s a threat and that’s the same kind of stuff they’re accusing Trump of,” Paul said.

Other reports also surfaced after House Democrats launched their impeachment threat, calling attention to the close level of cooperation between Democrat staffers and officials at the Ukrainian Embassy during the lead-up to the 2016 election.

“The only thing consistent about the whole discussion of people threatening Ukrainian aid is that everybody seems to be doing it—on both sides,” he said.

“Joe Biden threatened the aid, and then three senators wrote a letter to the Ukrainian government—and they said if you don’t continue investigating Trump, and help the Mueller investigation, we may pull back on your aid,” he added.

Paul said there was clearly a double standard at work. “Democrats get to threaten Ukrainian aid and nothing happens to them. Now they want to impeach a president over this?” he asked.

House Democrats investigating Trump instead of looking at their own side made it obvious to the American people that the latest effort to impeach Trump—much like the previous efforts—was “very partisan,” Paul continued.

“It sounds like the Democrats have done exactly the same thing they’re accusing the president of doing,” he said.