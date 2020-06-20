Raleigh Vandals Topple Two Confederate Statues; Hang One From Light Post

The other statue was dragged to the Wake County courthouse…

(Liberty Headlines) Violent vandals in North Carolina’s capital pulled down parts of a Confederate monument Friday night and hanged one of the toppled statues from a light post.

The criminals used a strap to pull down two statues of Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk near the state capitol in downtown Raleigh, news outlets reported.

Police officers earlier in the evening had foiled the vandals’ previous attempt to use ropes to topple the statues. But after the officers cleared the area, vandals mounted the obelisk and were able to take down the statues.

They then dragged the statues down a street and used a rope to hang one of the figures by its neck from a light post. The other statue was dragged to the Wake County courthouse, according to the News & Observer.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.