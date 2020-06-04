Raleigh Police Surrender to Race-Rioters after Crackdown on ‘Non-Essential’ COVID Protests

‘It was clear that the sentiments expressed by the protestors and the chief during the exchange were heartfelt…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) The same virtue-signaling police force that tried two months ago to suppress right-wing anti-lockdown demonstrations by deeming them “non-essential” symbolically surrendered on Wednesday to rioters who were violating a citywide curfew to demand racial justice.

Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck–Brown approached a group of protesters with her hands raised and unilaterally decided to ignore the city’s 8 p.m. curfew ordinance, instead extending it until 9:45 p.m., according to WRAL.

“Although the conversation seemed tense at some moments, it was clear that the sentiments expressed by the protestors and the chief during the exchange were heartfelt,” said a press release issued by the police department.

“The chief quietly listened and patiently answered their questions, encouraging them to voice their concerns in a constructive manner,” it continued.

While the protesters in the video appear to be nonviolent, the rioting off-camera on the same night terrorized the community and left some local businesses in shambles.

Parker Kennedy, the owner of Raleigh’s Caffe Luna, told WRAL that prior to the implementation of the curfew, looters broke about 10 windows and stole cases of wine on Saturday.

They also fired deadly projectiles at the restaurant with patrons inside still finishing their dinner.

“They had a potato gun and a big chunk of asphalt in it … and they shot it through the window and projected into the restaurant about 25 feet,” Kennedy said. “Of course, the customers are terrified, obviously.”

A ‘Viral’ Contradiction

The exchange came as the total number of U.S. cases of coronavirus continued to surge past 1,800,000. Of those, African–Americans comprise nearly a quarter of the infected COVID-19 victims, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to some recent reports, George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death triggered the mass protests, may have tested positive for the virus.

The nationwide death toll passed the 106,000 mark on Wednesday, with nearly 40 of those confirmed deaths occurring in Wake County, where the North Carolina capital is located.

During Wednesday’s exchange in Raleigh, however, Deck–Brown does not appear to be wearing a face mask or practicing safe social-distancing as recommended by the state’s current safety protocols.

Raleigh PD’s response to the recent “demonstrations” stood in dramatic contrast with the department’s handling of earlier, nonviolent civil-disobedience during daylight hours by a group of First Amendment activists opposed to Gov. Roy Cooper‘s capricious lock-down orders.

Those orders, like many issued by blue-state governors throughout the country, mandated social distancing of at least 6 feet and limited public gatherings to no more than 10 people.

The protestors are in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order and have been asked to leave. #ReopenNC pic.twitter.com/AIEetS42NE — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

An anonymous police spokesperson later tweeted an explanation that went viral and became a rallying cry for the ReopenNC movement and others nationwide.

Protesting is a non-essential activity. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) April 14, 2020

The backlash led Cooper and local authorities to relent somewhat in their oppressive crackdowns on dissent.

However, the state remains under phase 2 of the controversial orders, which still impose a restricted capacity for many businesses and prevent most church services from resuming.

Cooper, a Democrat, also declared this week that he would not commit to allowing the Republican National Convention in Charlotte to proceed as normal at full capacity this August.

President Donald Trump condemned the politically motivated decision and announced he would seek other venues for his televised speech.