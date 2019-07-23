Nashville Radio Station Pulls Buttigieg Interview over FCC Concerns

‘Country radio should be on the front lines of breaking stereotypes and promoting diversity of thought…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Nashville radio station pulled an interview with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg out of fear that it would encounter difficulties with the Federal Communication Commission’s Equal Time Rule.

Blair Garner, who hosts “The Blair Garner Show,” interviewed Buttigieg on Wednesday, July 17 for about 20 minutes.

My interview with @PeteButtigieg. The only candidate who asked to be on my show. My employer decided I couldn’t air it – but I did get permission to post it on my personal Soundcloud here: https://t.co/Sqi0bOTyQ1 @Lis_Smith pic.twitter.com/0K88w3cA49 — Blair Garner (@blairgarner) July 19, 2019

A Cumulus Media spokesperson said the programming manager decided not to run the interview because of “the large number of political candidates currently in the race.”

If Garner interviews Buttigieg on air, then the FCC’s Equal Time Rule would require him to give interviews to all other candidates who request them.

“The decision was made by local programming management based solely on concerns related to the application of the FCC’s Equal Time Rule,” the spokesperson said. “The effects of the FCC’s Equal Time Rule are widely understood and considered whenever these types of issues arise.”

In the interview, Buttigieg spoke about meeting country music singers Brad Paisley and Tim McGraw. He also discussed the effort that Democratic candidates need to make to reach conservative audiences.

Garner praised him for trying to speak to conservatives.

“I think that our base tends to be more conservative,” Garner said. “The fact that you, from the Democratic ticket, are the singular candidate to reach out and to say, ‘May I please be on your show?’ That you are reaching out to our listeners—I think we all have to embrace that and be appreciative of that.”

Kurt Bardella—creator and writer for “The Morning Hangover,” a country music newsletter—said the programming manager’s choice not to air the interview was “an incredible act of cowardice for a company who’s slogan is ‘Where Every Voice Matters.'”

“I hope the executives at Cumulus reconsider their directive to censor Blair’s interview with Pete,” Bardella said. “Country radio should be on the front lines of breaking stereotypes and promoting diversity of thought.”