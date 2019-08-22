Radical ‘Green’ Gov. Jay Inslee Gets No Traction, Withdraws from 2020 Presidential Race

Candidate who ran solely on climate change issue couldn’t even qualify for CNN debate…

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Washington Governor Jay Inslee dropped out of the race for the Democratic party’s 2020 presidential nomination on Wednesday, thinning the crowded field to 22.

“It’s become clear that I’m not gonna be carrying the ball, I’m not gonna be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” Inslee told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Inslee — who was polling less than one percent, according to an aggregate of recent surveys — built his campaign around the issue of tackling climate change, and he returned to the same theme even as he announced his exit from the race.

Inslee has a radical climate plan that would raise taxes on the average U.S. household $75,000 over the next 10 years.

Part of his decision to withdraw may have been attributed to his failure to qualify for a Sept. 4 CNN climate change town hall for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. The progressive cable television company has a rule that presidential hopefuls must attain 2 percent support in four or more polls to be eligible to participate. Inslee, whose political career as a congressman and governor revolve around climate alarmism, and whose campaign website is saturated with his climate bona fides, has been unable to generate that low bar of voter enthusiasm.

Wednesday was the deadline for Inslee to achieve that threshold. The irony is thick that the candidate in the Democratic field inextricably linked to climate change and with the most vigorous climate agenda could be a no-show at an event in his political wheelhouse.

But it wouldn’t have been the first time.

Inslee was invited by the conservative Heartland Institute to attend its 13th annual International Conference on Climate Change to debate his climate policy. He declined.

James Taylor, senior fellow at the think tank, said on a Heartland blog post Inslee’s Evergreen Economy for America plan is similar to the Green New Deal advanced by freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from the Bronx. She has praised Inslee’s plan as the “gold standard.”

Inslee proposes switching America’s power supply to wind and solar at a cost of $9 trillion. Taylor said that would break down to $75,000 per household over 10 years, but would have virtually zero impact on global temperatures.

Inslee declined to endorse a specific candidate now, saying that he will be backing the eventual Democratic nominee.

US voters have have rarely considered climate change a top-priority presidential election issue.

Inslee and fellow climate alarmist Al Gore had tried to twist arms at the Democratic National Committee to create a standalone climate debate for presidential candidates. Inslee’s camp viewed such an event as an opportunity for him to shine in the crowded field. Now that won’t happen.

CNN announced that 10 candidates have reached the 2 percent poll support requirement to qualify for its climate town hall and future presidential primary debates. They are former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former congressman Beto O’Rourke; businessman Andrew Yang; and former vice president Joe Biden.

Fourteen candidates have met a second criteria of collecting campaign contributions from at least 130,000 individuals, coming from at least 400 unique donors in 20 or more states. CNN identified them as the 10 who have the poll support mandate locked down, as well as Inslee, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, billionaire Tom Steyer, and author Marianne Williamson.

