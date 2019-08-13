Radical Dems Threaten SCOTUS: ‘Heal’ Itself or Face Restructuring

‘The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Some of the most extremist Democrats in the Senate penned a menacing missive to the Supreme Court on Monday demanding that the judiciary take measures to fix itself while voicing disdain for its slight conservative majority.

The attack on the court came in the form of a brief filed on behalf of a case involving a New York City gun law, reported Fox News.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” the brief claimed without evidence. “Perhaps the Court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.'”

Left-wing radicals such as former Attorney General Eric Holder, already have floated the possibility of packing the court with liberal justices should they ever regain power.

At least five of the current Democratic primary candidates have expressed support for the proposal, while at least two others support rotating the justices, who currently have lifetime appointments as outlined in the Constitution.

The current nine-justice configuration has been in place for 150 years.

Although Democrats feared that the addition of two Trump appointees—despite their replacing fellow conservative justices—may upset the court’s tenuous balance, justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by many accounts proved to be surprisingly centrist.

Gorsuch, known to be more libertarian, sided with the court’s liberal arm on some crucial decisions related to criminal justice.

Kavanaugh, who faced immense opposition from far-left activists over unproven accusations of a high-school sexual assault, took pains to assuage their anger, voting with the liberals to turn down a potentially landmark abortion case.

Kavanaugh also drew plaudits from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for hiring an all-female staff of law clerks.

Ginsburg, a progressive icon, said she opposed the idea of court-packing in a July interview with NPR. “Nine seems to be a good number,” she said.

As with other Democratic efforts to undermine established rules of order, any attempt by the Left to pack the courts could set a dangerous precedent and eventually backfire against them.

But even so, the Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island cited a May survey from left-skewed Quinnipiac University that claimed 51 percent of respondents were in favor of court-packing.