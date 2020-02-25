Prosecutors Left Out Exculpatory Info in Sentencing Memo for Papadopolous

Mueller team made it look like former Trump adviser wouldn’t cooperate with investigation, but he did…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Declassified FBI memos reveal that at least one of the prosecutors on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team deliberately ignored vital information when he signed former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos’s sentencing memo, according to a report by Just the News.

The memo, obtained by investigative reporter John Solomon through a FOIA request, revealed that FBI prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky claimed “Papadopoulos hindered federal prosecutors’ ability to question or arrest a European professor named Joseph Mifsud in mid-February 2017” while Mueller was investigating allegations of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Zelinsky even argued Papadopolous’s “false statements were intended to harm the investigation.”

Other FBI documents, however, revealed that Papadopolous “expressed willingness to participate actively in helping the bureau locate Mifsud personally.”

Papadopolous told FBI agents he “could potentially meet with Mifsud during a planned trip to London,” according to FBI notes. Papadopolous also told the FBI that Mifsud had recently contacted him and had “indicated that he may be traveling to Washington, D.C. in February 2017.”

Yet none of this was included in Zelinsky’s sentencing recommendation.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Just The News that these unsurfaced interview notes are proof that “the Mueller team [was] lying to the court.”

“The whole idea seemed nonsensical from the beginning that in the sentencing memorandum they would say that he stalled their investigation into Joseph Mifsud. Now, we know from [these notes] that actually the opposite is true. The truth is that Papadopoulos offered, told the FBI, that Mifsud was going to be in the United States…Now, the sad part is that Papadopoulos served his [time] in jail,” Nunes explained.

The same prosecutor who deliberately ignored these interview notes — Zelinsky — also served on the prosecutorial team that recommended maximum sentencing for Roger Stone, a former Trump associate recently sentenced for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness.

Zelinsky resigned in protest after Attorney General William Barr announced he’d look into the prosecutorial team’s excessive sentencing recommendation.

President Trump has made it clear he distrusts the prosecutorial team associated with the “badly tainted” Mueller investigation.

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought. Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Two months in jail for a Swamp Creature, yet 9 years recommended for Roger Stone (who was not even working for the Trump Campaign). Gee, that sounds very fair! Rogue prosecutors maybe? The Swamp! @foxandfriends @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Barr overruled Zelinsky and the other prosecutors’ lengthy sentencing recommendation, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed: Stone will serve only 40 months.

“I think he’s been treated very unfairly,” Trump said of Stone after the sentencing, arguing that what happened to Stone “should never happen again.”